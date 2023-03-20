Erling Haaland’s Norway train in Spain ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier

Erling Haaland and the Norway squad have arrived at their Marbella training base ahead of facing Spain in Euro 2024 qualification action.

Luis de la Fuente makes his debut as Spain head coach in Malaga on March 25, up against Haaland and co at the Estadio La Rosaleda, before travelling to Scotland on March 28.

Norway follow up their meeting with Spain, by heading to Georgia in a busy start to Group A for both teams, with the Scandinavians staying in Balearics until the leaving for Batumi.

As per reports from Diario AS, Haaland played a full part in training with Ståle Solbakken’s squad, at the Marbella Football Centre.

Haaland is expected to lead Norway’s attack against Spain, backed up by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, on the back of an incredible season at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has already netted an outrageous 39 goals in all competitions, in his debut campaign in England, with 10 goals for the national team in the last 12 months.