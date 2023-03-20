Elche change managers for the fifth time in one season as Pablo Machin exits club

Elche are once again on the hunt for a new manager, after Pablo Machin was sacked on Monday morning.

Los Franjiverdes are bottom of the La Liga table with just 13 points this season, and are 14 points from safety with 12 games to go. However Machin, who came in over the winter break, is responsible for their only two wins of the season.

Elche had picked up four points in their last three games, but it was not enough to convince owner Christian Bragarnik to stick with him.

So far this season they have already had five managers. Two in the form of caretaker coaches, Alberto Gallego and Sergio Mantecon, while Francisco Rodriguez, Jorge Almiron and Machin have all held the job permanently this season.

Machin leaves with two wins, three draws and seven defeats to his name, the best record of any of the managers so far. It is not yet clear who will take over in Alicante.