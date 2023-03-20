David Silva reaches remarkable milestone with magic performance for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad returned to winning ways on Sunday against Elche, their 2-0 victory ending a run of six winless games for the Txuri-Urdin. However the headline was David Silva, who brought up his 900th game in professional football.

The Canary Islander would go on to set up Takefusa Kubo for their first goal of the game and set La Real on their way to a victory that maintains their spot in the top four.

Silva, now 37, is in his third season with La Real and remains a crucial part of the machinery in Donositia-San Sebastian. As they pursue a place in the Champions League next season, Silva’s creativity is set to play a key role in them doing so – against Elche, all of his ability was on show. He completed four of his six dribbles, and retained a 93% pass completion rate to go with his assist.

Speaking to the club media after the match, Silva said he had no intention of stopping. His contract with La Real expires at the end of the season.

“I am not at all concerned with the renewal. What I want is to enjoy every day with my teammates and the truth is that I am delighted here, I have always said so.”

He also remarked that he still had the passion to keep going, both in his post-match duties and on social media afterwards.

“Yes, as long as my head keeps asking me to play, I’ll try to do it, unless I have serious injuries, which for now I’ve had minor ones and I’m recovering well.”

Real Sociedad sit three points ahead of Real Betis in fourth place. Despite fitness issues, the former Manchester City playmaker continues to contribute, his six assists and two goal this season averaging out as a direct goal involvement every 214 minutes, across his 25 appearances.