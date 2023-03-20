Dani Ceballos eyes key role with Spain at Euro 2024

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has revealed his Euro 2024 ambition with Spain.

Ceballos was included in Luis de la Fuente first La Roja squad, since replacing Luis Enrique at the end of 2022, with Ceballos recalled.

Enrique opted against naming Ceballos in his squad for Qatar 2022, due to his reduced role with Los Blancos.

However, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a strong run in the team since the start of 2023, as he faces a contract extension crossroads this summer.

A decision is yet to be made over his next step, but Ceballos remains ambitious, and he wants to play a key role in de la Fuente’s Spain.

“I am doing things very well at Real Madrid, getting minutes, and I have the confidence of the coach”, he told an excusive interview with Marca.

“With de la Fuente, I have lived some of the best moments of my career, including winning the European U19 and U21 titles.

“I want to be a benchmark in this team, being the leader of a team is one of the most beautiful things in football.”

De la Fuente faces a key call in his midfield for the incoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, against Norway and Scotland, with long standing captain Sergio Busquets retiring from international football.

Ceballos could find himself paired up with Barcelona star Gavi – following their El Clasico bust up last weekend – with Pedri ruled out.