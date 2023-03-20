Carlo Ancelotti rages against VAR call in El Clasico defeat

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was left furious by a late VAR call in their 2-1 El Clasico defeat at Barcelona.

Los Blancos have seen their chances of a league title defence effectively ended this weekend after a late defeat in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana have now opened up a 12 point lead in the La Liga title race, with 12 games still to play, and Ancelotti’s defending champions need a miracle to turn the situation around.

However, despite struggling to cope with Barcelona for large periods of the contest, the tie was ultimately decided in the final stages.

Franck Kessie netted his first ever goal for Barcelona, to clinch all three points for the home side, just minutes after Marco Asensio had a goal ruled out for offside.

A massive moment in the title race! 👀 Marco Asensio had the ball in the back of the net but the Real Madrid goal was ruled out for the slightest of offsides ❌#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/QNdLTML4SZ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

The Spanish international was adjudged by VAR to have moved too early in the build up and Ancelotti was unhappy at full time.

“We played a complete game from the first minute to the last”, as per reports from Marca.

“We haven’t won, because there was an offside that we still have doubts about. We go back to Madrid with doubts in our minds.”

Ancelotti will look to reassess his options during the incoming international break with Los Blancos returning to league action on April 2 at home to Real Valladolid.

Images via Getty Images