Barcelona count cost of El Clasico victory as Ronald Araujo picks up injury

Barcelona will be coming down from cloud nine today after they put 12 points between themselves and rivals Real Madrid on Sunday night. That involves assessing how much of a toll the match took on them.

Arguably there are few greater costs to this Barcelona than the absence of Ronald Araujo, but they will be dealing with just that for the next few weeks. Diario AS say that he is unlikely to travel with Uruguay during this international break due to a thigh strain.

Araujo was seen with an ice pack on his thigh after the game, and is set to be out for around two to three weeks. That would likely rule him out against Elche on the first of April, as well as potentially missing the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid four days later. Following that, they are at home to Girona.

If Araujo is absent, it would rob Barcelona of their best strategy for dealing with Vinicius Junior for the return leg in the Copa del Rey. Alternatives at right-back will be Sergi Roberto or Jules Kounde should the Uruguayan giant miss it.