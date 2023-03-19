Xavi reveals doubts over starting El Clasico hero Sergi Roberto

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for man of the match Sergi Roberto in their 2-1 El Clasico win over Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana have taken a major step towards a first league title since 2019, with a key victory over their old foes, to open up a 12 point lead at the top of the table.

The hosts suffered an early setback, via Ronald Araujo’s own goal, but they rallied superbly either side of the break, with Roberto at the forefront.

The veteran midfielder slotted home an equaliser just before the break, and drove Barcelona on in the second period, as Franck Kessie came off the bench to win the tie.

Roberto has played a squad role for Xavi so far this season, and he admitted it was a late call for the starting side, with the gamble paying off.

“I had doubts until the last moment, whether to put Roberto or Kessie. In the end, it turned out very well because they both scored, and we won,” as per reports from Marca.

“We still have 12 games left to play in La Liga. But, this is a very important victory in an El Clasico game.

“We deserved to win, we have been better, dominated and generated clearer chances.

“I’m very satisfied, the team has emptied itself out on the pitch.”

The majority of Xavi’s squad will now head away on international duty before returning to league action on April 2 at basement side Elche.

