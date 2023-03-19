Wolves ready to sell Ruben Neves ahead of 2023/23 campaign

Barcelona have been offered a transfer boost in their attempts to sign Ruben Neves in 2023.

The Portuguese international was heavily tipped for a move away from Wolves ahead of the 2022/23 season, with La Blaugrana eyeing a deal as part of their potential plan to replace Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou.

Club captain Busquets is out of contract in Catalonia in 2023, with the veteran midfielder possibly moving on, amid links with a switch to the MLS.

Xavi has already lost out on his first choice midfield reinforcement option, with Martin Zubimendi extending his contract at Real Sociedad.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Wolves have admitted defeat in their attempts to keep the £50m rated schemer at Molineux, and will now listen to offers this summer.

Barcelona could gain an advantage over Premier League sides looking at Neves, with Wolves preferring to sell to a non-English rival at the end of the campaign.