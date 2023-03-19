“We received nothing” – Gerard Pique reveals his perspective of playing during Caso Negreira

Ever since initial details of Caso Negreira broke just over four weeks ago, various perspectives of the situation have been revealed.

Although Barcelona officials have admitted that they received referee reports from Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee, and these reports have been found, no one who played or coached during the period in which they were received has admitted to knowing about them.

Cesc Fabregas is one person that stated this, and his former teammate Gerard Pique has made a similar statement to El Pais (via Diario AS). The 36-year-old, who retired from professional football earlier this season, also believes that Barcelona have been targeted over the whole situation.

“Nothing happened with the players. We never asked for anything. Others know that they asked for reports from the opponent and maybe someone did it from the referees. I have no idea.

“At our level, we received nothing, but this is a topic that gives for conspiracies and newspaper covers. That’s what the country lives on. I think you have to teach the why of things.”

Although Barcelona have acknowledged these reports, they strenuously deny having bought referees, despite having been charged by the Prosecutor’s Office for “continuous sporting corruption”.