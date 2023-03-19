WATCH: Villarreal striker scores from halfway line against Osasuna after defensive error

Villarreal have put their European disappointment from Thursday behind them quickly to get back to winning ways in La Liga. The Yellow Submarine defeated Osasuna 3-0 at El Sadar to ease pressure on head coach Quique Setien.

Villarreal suffered an early blow during the match as star striker Gerard Moreno had to be replaced after 35 minutes after suffering a suspected calf injury, which could put his availability for Spain over the international break in doubt.

Moreno was replaced by Jose Luis Morales, who scored twice late on to confirm Villarreal’s victory. His first was a remarkable effort, as he lobbed Osasuna keeper Aitor Fernandez from the halfway line.

Morales from range! The Villarreal man catches the Osasuna 'keeper off his line and scores from near the halfway line 😱🟡#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/yYArmbbEkf — Watch ElClásico live on Viaplay (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

Villarreal stay sixth after their victory, extending their lead over Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano, who sit 7th and 8th respectively on 36 points.

It is much needed result for Setien, who has been under severe pressure following Villarreal’s defeat to Anderlecht on Thursday.