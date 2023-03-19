Toni Kroos “doesn’t feel sorry” for Eden Hazard as Real Madrid star continue to struggle for playing time

Eden Hazard’s situation at Real Madrid has come into the limelight this week, following remarks from teammate Thibaut Courtois that the 32-year-old has been disappointed not to feature regularly for Los Blancos in recent months.

Hazard has made just three appearances in La Liga this season, and has played just once in all competitions so far in 2023 (vs Cacereno). Despite being the club’s highest paid player, he has been unable to command any sort of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

When asked about Hazard on Belgian television (via Diario AS), Toni Kroos admitted that he doesn’t feel sorry for Hazard over his lack of playing time at Real Madrid.

“Compassion is out of place in football. I don’t think Eden has a bad life. You can pity people who are clearly going through it worse. It’s not about money, I just haven’t felt sorry for anyone in football.

“Of course, the situation has been difficult for a long time, but at the end of the day, everyone is to some extent responsible for their own situation. That’s why I think pity is out of place. I know Eden very well, we talk often, but I only pity people who are in very bad situations and Eden is not one of them.”

Hazard looks set to see out his Real Madrid contract, which expires at the end of next season, despite his lack of football this season.

