Thibaut Courtois highlights Barcelona’s “difference maker” this season ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid face the tough task of looking to break down a stubborn Barcelona defence on Sunday. Ahead of El Clasico, Xavi Hernandez’s side have conceded just eight goals in La Liga this season, with only one of those being at the Spotify Camp Nou.

As such, Thibaut Courtois will have to be on his game in the Real Madrid goal if Carlo Ancelotti’s side wish to come away from Catalonia with three crucial points in the La Liga title race.

Courtois has been in good form himself of late, having conceded just twice in his last seven league matches, although he has been overshadowed by his opposite number at Barcelona. Ahead of El Clasico, the Belgian international was very complimentary of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as per Sport.

“I don’t think he has improved at all, because Ter Stegen has always been a great goalkeeper. Sometimes there are bumps in your career and you have that bad luck where you sometimes concede an unlucky goal, but nothing has changed. What’s happening now is that now things are going well, and a goalkeeper with confidence grows even more.

“This season, Barca have a very good defensive base and the few chances they concede are stopped by Ter Stegen. They has won 1-0 many times, and if it were not for him, they are matches that would have ended in a draw. Barca being top by nine points is due to his merit. I wish him the best, but on Sunday I hope he won’t stop so much.”

Ter Stegen will hope to keep another clean sheet against Real Madrid on Sunday, which would see him reach 20 in La Liga, equalling the records of two Barcelona greats.