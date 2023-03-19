(WATCH) Sergi Roberto nets El Clasico equaliser for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto fired home a first half equaliser in their crucial El Clasico La Liga battle against Real Madrid.

Xavi‘s hosts kicked off at the Camp Nou with an eye-catching nine point title lead over Los Blancos.

However, despite a flurry of openings at both ends in a frantic start in Catalonia, it was the visitors who edged into an early lead.

Vinicius Junior‘s low cross was headed into his own net by the unlucky Ronald Araujo, as the visitors took an undeserved advantage.

Madrid strike first! ⚪ It's an early lead for the visitors as Vini Jr's cross deflects off Ronald Araújo and into the back of the net 😱 The Brazilian is winning the battle between the pair in the opening stages 👀🇧🇷#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/2sXdfaByOC — Watch ElClásico live on Viaplay (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

An own goal from Araujo gives Real Madrid the lead! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YptEkZmLa7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 19, 2023

However, Barcelona responded superbly with Thibaut Courtois called into action to keep Barcelona at bay, as they laid siege to the Barcelona goal.

That pressure brought its reward just before the interval, as the unlikely figure of Roberto slotted an equaliser.

Sergi Roberto with a beautiful finish for the Barça equaliser! 🔥 He hasn't always been the most popular player with the fans but one of Xavi's favourite players has come up with a big moment to send the crowd wild 🙌#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/KaMS7ZaNRQ — Watch ElClásico live on Viaplay (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

SERGI ROBERTO TIES IT FOR BARCELONA! GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/ibxPbMDmXU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 19, 2023

GOAL!@FCBarcelona are level 🤝 It's a fine finish from Sergi Roberto past Courtois on the stroke of half-time!#beINLiga #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/JZTcbjRsko — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 19, 2023

Araujo’s fine cross was not dealt with by the Real Madrid defence and Roberto kept his cool to fire past Courtois.

