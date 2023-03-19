Barcelona Real Madrid

(WATCH) Sergi Roberto nets El Clasico equaliser for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto fired home a first half equaliser in their crucial El Clasico La Liga battle against Real Madrid.

Xavi‘s hosts kicked off at the Camp Nou with an eye-catching nine point title lead over Los Blancos.

However, despite a flurry of openings at both ends in a frantic start in Catalonia, it was the visitors who edged into an early lead.

Vinicius Junior‘s low cross was headed into his own net by the unlucky Ronald Araujo, as the visitors took an undeserved advantage.

However, Barcelona responded superbly with Thibaut Courtois called into action to keep Barcelona at bay, as they laid siege to the Barcelona goal.

That pressure brought its reward just before the interval, as the unlikely figure of Roberto slotted an equaliser.

Araujo’s fine cross was not dealt with by the Real Madrid defence and Roberto kept his cool to fire past Courtois.

Images via Getty Images.

Posted by

Tags https://www.football-espana.net/tag/thibaut-courtois Ronald Araujo Sergi Roberto Thibaut Courtois Vinicius Junior Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News