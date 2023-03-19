(WATCH) Ronald Araujo own goal gives Real Madrid El Clasico Lead

Barcelona have slipped to the worst possible start in their vital El Clasico La Liga showdown with Real Madrid.

Xavi‘s hosts kicked off at the Camp Nou with an impressive nine point title advantage over their fierce rivals.

However, despite chances at both ends in a busy opening in Catalonia, it is the visitors who have stolen into an early lead.

Vinicius Junior‘s pace allowed him to burst into the Barcelona box, and his low cross was headed into the back of the net by the unfortunate Ronald Araujo.

Madrid strike first! ⚪ It's an early lead for the visitors as Vini Jr's cross deflects off Ronald Araújo and into the back of the net 😱 The Brazilian is winning the battle between the pair in the opening stages 👀🇧🇷#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/2sXdfaByOC — Watch ElClásico live on Viaplay (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

An own goal from Araujo gives Real Madrid the lead! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YptEkZmLa7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 19, 2023

The setback comes as a major blow for Xavi’s in from team, as they look to move closer to a first La Liga title since 2019.

Real Madrid have emerged victorious on their last two league visits to Barcelona, and victory tonight, regardless of the method, will be an enormous boost to Carlo Ancelotti‘s hopes of retaining the title.

