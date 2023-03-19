Robert Lewandowski looking to emulate Barcelona legends during El Clasico

Despite his recent form having been substandard, Robert Lewandowski has been a big success for Barcelona this season. The La Liga leaders paid big bucks to sign him from Bayern Munich last summer, but he has already been paying that back with goals.

Lewandowski has 25 goals in all competitions, 15 of which have been in La Liga, where he is currently top scorer. He will hope to add to those tallies on Sunday evening when Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lewandowski scored against Real Madrid earlier this season in the Spanish Super Cup final, which saw Barcelona win their first trophy of the campaign. A victory in El Clasico would go a long way to adding La Liga to their haul.

It will be Lewandowski’s first home Clasico, and if he were to score, he would put his name among several Barcelona legends as having scored in his first match against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, as per MD.

The likes of Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Luis Suarez and Neymar have all scored on their El Clasico debut at the Camp Nou, while plays such as Lionel Messi and Romario have gone even better, netting multiple times in their first home match against Real Madrid.

Lewandowski will desperately hope to join these greats on Sunday, as Barcelona target moving 12 points clear in the La Liga title race.