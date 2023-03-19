Real Madrid unchanged for El Clasico trip to Barcelona

Real Madrid have stuck with an unchanged starting XI for their crucial La Liga trip to El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos make head to Catalonia needing a win to maintain their fading hopes of a league title defence this season.

Carlo Ancelotti places his faith in the same team which secured a 1-0 Champions League win over Liverpool in midweek.

Captain Karim Benzema has been passed fit to lead the visitors attack at the Camp Nou, despite concerns over his fitness earlier this week, with Ancelotti relying on the evergreen experience in his team.

Barcelona head coach Xavi makes just one change from last weekend’s 1-0 La Liga win against Athletic Club.

Uruguayan international Ronald Araujo returns to the starting side, following a one match suspension, with Spanish star Ferran Torres dropping to the bench.

Araujo’s return moves versatile star Sergi Roberto into midfield, as teenage sensation Gavi returns to the attack.