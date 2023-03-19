La Liga round up: Europa League race intensifies as Sevilla slip at Getafe

The battle to secure a European qualification spot in La Liga this season looks a little clearer after this weekend’s action.

The Copa del Rey final will ultimately decide the eventual European placings, but a significant gap has now opened up.

Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal all secured crucial wins in Sunday’s action, with La Real in pole position to claim a top four slot.

Japanese international Takefusa Kubo put the Basque side ahead against rock bottom Elche, before Ander Barrenetxea sealed a win in the closing stages.

Cool, calm, collected 🧊 Brilliant goal by Ander Barrenetxea to double Real Sociedad's lead ✌️#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/W8Hji2ZD7z — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

Elsewhere in the fight for Europe, Borja Iglesias‘ 12th league goal of the season clinched a 1-0 win for Real Betis at home to Mallorca.

Instinctive finish! 🎯 Borja Iglesias sticks his foot out and directs Youssouf Sabaly's effort into the back of the net 🌴 🗣️ "If he did mean that, it's genius!"#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/lbOPvd4968 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

Fellow European hopefuls Villarreal, responded to the challenge with a 3-0 victory on the road at Osasuna, including a spectacular long range goal from Jose Luis Morales.

Morales from range! The Villarreal man catches the Osasuna 'keeper off his line and scores from near the halfway line 😱🟡#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/yYArmbbEkf — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

At the opposite end of the table, Sevilla suffered a setback in their attempts to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap, as Jorge Sampaoli‘s side lost 2-0 at Getafe.

Munir with the opener against Sevilla! It's a muted celebration against his former club, but potentially a huge goal for Getafe 🔵#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ZCwTwtt0cS — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

