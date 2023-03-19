Elche Getafe

La Liga round up: Europa League race intensifies as Sevilla slip at Getafe

The battle to secure a European qualification spot in La Liga this season looks a little clearer after this weekend’s action.

The Copa del Rey final will ultimately decide the eventual European placings, but a significant gap has now opened up.

Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal all secured crucial wins in Sunday’s action, with La Real in pole position to claim a top four slot.

Japanese international Takefusa Kubo put the Basque side ahead against rock bottom Elche, before Ander Barrenetxea sealed a win in the closing stages.

Elsewhere in the fight for Europe, Borja Iglesias‘ 12th league goal of the season clinched a 1-0 win for Real Betis at home to Mallorca.

Fellow European hopefuls Villarreal, responded to the challenge with a 3-0 victory on the road at Osasuna, including a spectacular long range goal from Jose Luis Morales. 

At the opposite end of the table, Sevilla suffered a setback in their attempts to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap, as Jorge Sampaoli‘s side lost 2-0 at Getafe.

Ander Barrenetxea Borja Iglesias Jose Luis Morales Takefusa Kubo

