Gerard Moreno’s Spain availability in doubt as Villarreal forward suffers muscle injury

Before a game was even been played, new Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has already had to deal with issues.

Hours after he announced his first squad for this month’s matches against Norway and Scotland, Pedri was forced to pull out after he has failed to recover from a hamstring injury suffered against Manchester United last month.

De la Fuente could now have another injury to deal with, as Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno was forced off just 35 minutes into Villarreal match against Osasuna on Sunday.

As per MD, Moreno has suffered a suspected calf injury, which could force him to have to join Pedri in pulling out of the Spain squad if it is severe enough.

Moreno’s possible layoff would now just be a blow for Spain, but also for Villarreal, as the Yellow Submarine look to put their European disappointment from Thursday behind them to qualify for next season’s Champions League.