David Villa talks up Real Madrid star ahead of El Clasico – “I love his direct style”

David Villa had his fair share of success in El Clasico fixtures as a Barcelona player, with his most famous contribution having been in the famous 5-0 rout against Real Madrid in 2010.

Pep Guardiola’s side comprehensively defeated Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid, which Villa scoring twice in the space of four minutes. Speaking to The Daily Mail (as per Sport), Villa admitted that match was one of the best moments of his playing career.

“It was very special. I had always dreamed of playing a game as big as that one. It was one of the best days of my career, I will never forget it. Besides, that year we ended up winning the league.”

Ahead of this weekend’s instalment, Villa identified Vinicius Jr as a big threat to Barcelona, and the former Spanish international admitted that he has been impressed by the 22-year-old this season.

“It’s great to watch him play – he always tries to get to the back line and look for the goal. He is maturing a lot as a player, and I love the direct style that he has.”

Real Madrid fans will hope that Vinicius has a big effect on Sunday’s match at the Camp Nou, as Los Blancos look to stay in the La Liga title race.

