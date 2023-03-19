Caso Negreira: Prosecutor’s Office have been investigating Enriquez Negreira since last summer

Revelations have continued to break almost daily over Caso Negreira, over a month after news first broke about Barcelona’s relationship with Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Committee of Referees in Spain.

Although news of Negreira’s dealing with Barcelona only broke recently, Spanish authorities have known for much longer. According to El Confidencial (via Relevo), the Public Ministry have been investigating Negreira for at least nine months, while the RFEF knew about their case for a similar length of time.

Reportedly, the RFEF communicated that Negreira had “no incompatibility” to collect from Barcelona, while the Public Ministry asked the RFEF for information about Negreira in order to try to clarify whether or not it was compatible that Negreira could collect from a club that was governed by the rules of the Referee’s Committee.

Barcelona have maintained their innocence over the matter, and are expected to call a press conference in the coming weeks to give their version of events.