Caso Negreira: Barcelona hire familiar face to defend them following Prosecutor Office’s charges

Caso Negreira has expedited in recent weeks, following confirmation of Spanish prosecutors’ intention to charge Barcelona with “continuous sporting corruption”.

Following that, the decision had to be made about who Barcelona would hire as their lawyer to defend themselves from these accusations. As per Sport, the club’s hierarchy have come to that decision, and they have appointed a well-known face.

Cristobal Martell will defend Barcelona against the Prosecutor’s Office, after it emerged that he would be their lawyer. Martell is one of the most reputable lawyers in Catalonia, but his prominence in the sporting world has shot up in 2023.

This is due to his defence of Dani Alves, after the former Barcelona and Sevilla defender was charged with sexual assault after an incident at a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December.

However, Martell has also defended Barcelona in the past, when the club went to court over the “Neymar case”. On that occasion, he managed to get both Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell exonerated. Both former Presidents are under the Prosecutor’s Office charge again for Caso Negreira.

Martell will juggle his work for Alves and Barcelona in the coming months, as he looks to come out on top in both cases.

Image via EFE