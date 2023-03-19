Carlos Puyol highlights one Real Madrid player that has impressed him ahead of El Clasico

Carles Puyol is undoubtedly a Barcelona legend. Like so many others, he was a one club player, and turned out for the Blaugrana a remarkable 682 times across his 15-year career at the club.

Puyol was one of the best central defenders of his generation, and he knows talent when he sees it in the position. One player that was caught his eye for Barcelona is Ronald Araujo, who the former Spanish international spoke highly of ahead of El Clasico, as per MD.

“He is having a very good season. I do not know him personally, but I have been told that he is very professional, humble, and he always gives the maximum in training and matches. Right now, if he is not the best centre back in the world, he is in the top 3. He is young, he still has room for improvement and I think we have very good centre back at Barcelona for many years.”

Although Araujo is naturally a central defender, and has played there for the majority of this season so far, he is expected to line up at right back in El Clasico as he looks to continue his success against Vinicius Jr.

Puyol also spoke of the young talent in both sides of El Clasico, highlighting two Barcelona starlets and one from Real Madrid.

“I would say Gavi and Pedri (stand out). For Real Madrid, I think Eduardo Camavinga is a great player.”

Camavinga has been in excellent form for Real Madrid in 2023, and his performances are set to earn him a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona will hope that he has an off day as they target going 12 points clear in the La Liga title race.