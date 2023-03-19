Carlo Ancelotti issues scathing response over Eden Hazard’s lack of playing time at Real Madrid

Despite being Real Madrid’s record signing, Eden Hazard is considered to be surplus to requirements under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The former Belgian international has played just three matches in La Liga this season, and has made just one appearances in 2023 so far (vs Cacereno).

Hazard’s playing time has become a talking point this week following remarks from Thibaut Courtois over his Belgian colleague’s disappointment at having rarely featured this season for Real Madrid.

When asked about the situation by Eleven Belgium, as per Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti was rather blunt in his response.

“I’m not here to give each player minutes, I’m here to win games. I put the best starting eleven to win games. I don’t look at how much a player earns or his age, it’s just about performances.”

Hazard looks set to remain at Real Madrid until the end of his current contract, which expires next summer. As he is the highest earner at the club, it will be an expensive time for Los Blancos.