Barcelona on the brink of La Liga title after El Clasico win

Barcelona have taken a major step towards claiming their first La Liga title since 2019, after a dramatic 2-1 win against Real Madrid.

Xavi‘s team have increased their lead to 12 points at the top of the table, drastically reducing Los Blancos chances of defending the trophy, after a bold El Clasico home win at the Camp Nou.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s side failed to cut the deficit on their rivals, despite taking an undeserved early lead thanks to Ronald Araujo‘s own goal.

However, La Blaugrana turned the tide just before half time, as Sergi Roberto unexpectedly netted an equaliser, after the visitors failed to clear Araujo’s cross.

However, just as the tie looked set to drift off to a 1-1 draw, Barcelona stole all three points in added time, as Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie came off the bench to tuck home his first ever goal for Barcelona.

Both sides will return to action at the start of next month, following the international break, with a Copa del Rey semi final meeting in Barcelona on April 5

Images via Getty Images.

