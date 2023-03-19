Atletico Madrid targeting summer move for former Barcelona defender

Atletico Madrid were devastated when it was confirmed last month that Reinildo Mandava was ruled out for the rest of the season, after Mozambique international tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Madrid derby.

Mandava is also expected to be missing for much of 2023, having suffered a setback with regards to the original timeline of his recovery, which was thought to be 5-6 months.

Yannick Carrasco has filled in for Atletico following Mandava’s injury, but a replacement is likely to be targeted in the summer. One player that could be an option for Los Rojiblancos is Alejandro Grimaldo, and he is a target, according to Sport.

Grimaldo has been in excellent form for Benfica over the last few seasons, but is expected to move on when his contract expires in the summer.

Atletico Madrid know that there will be plenty of suitors for Grimaldo, who came through the La Masia academy at Barcelona, but his addition would be an excellent piece of business ahead of next season.

