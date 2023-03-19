Atletico Madrid keeping an eye on El Clasico as second place in La Liga becomes a possibility

Atletico Madrid are in incredible form at the moment. Following victory over Valencia on Saturday, Diego Simeone’s side are now unbeaten in their last ten matches in La Liga, amassing 24 points. Only Barcelona have more points during that time (27).

As a result, Atletico have taken hold of third place, and are only five points behind city rivals Real Madrid, albeit they have played a game more.

However, if Real Madrid lose to Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday evening, Atletico will find themselves in the hunt to finish second in La Liga with 12 games remaining of the season.

Defeat for Real Madrid would almost certainly end their chances of retaining their title, and focus could shift towards prioritising their defence of their Champions League crown, as well as aiming for glory in the Copa del Rey.

This could play into the hands of Atletico Madrid, who are looking to end the season on a high and retain their place in the Champions League for the following campaign.