Andoni Iraola linked with Athletic Club homecoming as Rayo Vallecano contract runs down

Rayo Vallecano have had an excellent season so far, despite having suffered a wobble in form in recent weeks.

Los Franjirrojos sit in 8th place after 26 matches in La Liga, but they had been as high as fifth a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, they are only two points behind Villarreal, albeit the Yellow Submarine have played a game less.

Andoni Iraola has done a fantastic job, and it is a testament to his work that he has been linked with another positions in recent months. He turned down a move to Premier League side Leeds United in February, but a summer switch is not off the cards, with his contract at Rayo Vallecano expiring at the end of the season.

Iraola is an Athletic Club legend from his playing days, and he could be set for a sensational homecoming in the summer, according to Cadena SER. Ernesto Valverde is currently in charge at San Mames, but his future could be in question.

Iraola is also reportedly a target for Villarreal, but if Athletic Club come calling, it’s likely that he’d choose a return to the club as he looks set to continue progressing his managerial career.