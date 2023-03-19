Analysis: What should Real Madrid do with Brahim Diaz this summer?

Real Madrid could be set for a summer of turnover in the next few months, as incomings are targeted and departures are considered.

Having already virtually completed the signing of Fran Garcia, Florentino Perez will hope to follow that up by beating off the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to secure Jude Bellingham’s signature.

Another player that looks set to be involved in the first team next season is Brahim Diaz. The 23-year-old has been on loan at AC Milan for the past three seasons, but he is now expected to return to the Spanish capital as an option for Carlo Ancelotti.

Milan do have a buy option of €22m for Brahim, but they are reportedly unwilling to pay the full amount to Real Madrid, which leaves them at a disadvantage in their pursuit of his signature. As such, his most likely destination for next season is Madrid.

Having signed from Manchester City in 2019, Brahim Diaz failed to make his mark in his first season at Real Madrid, and was subsequently sent on loan to Milan. However, he has appeared to impress club officials whilst in Italy, and new contract is being readied upon his return to Spain.

However, a departure is still a possibility for Brahim, even if it’s not to Milan. Fichajes report that Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in signing him this summer. Irrespectively, they could be fighting a losing battle if Real Madrid intend to keep Brahim.

Brahim will add to Real Madrid’s options in attack next season, which could be depleted by the possible departures of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz. With Alvaro Rodriguez’s promotion, it would leave five forward options for Carlo Ancelotti: Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Rodriguez and Brahim.

Brahim’s immediate future at Real Madrid could depend on whether Marco Asensio stays. The 27-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season, but negotiations have been fruitless up until now. Like Brahim, he has also attracted Premier League interest.

Brahim has earned the chance to prove himself in Real Madrid colours, and there is certainly an argument for him staying even if Asensio renews. Furthermore, he can offer an option in midfield, which could be valuable if the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos, who are all out of contract this summer, were to leave.

Brahim is still in the early stages of his playing career, and there is scope for him to be a valuable asset to Real Madrid over the next few seasons. His performances in Italy have given him the right to prove his worth.

Image via Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio