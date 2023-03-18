Toni Kroos believes that Real Madrid are “unique” as speculation continues over his future

Toni Kroos has established himself as one of the best midfielders in modern history, not just at Real Madrid but also in world football.

The former German international has achieved so much in the game, with the majority of that having been done in the Spanish capital, where he has won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Kroos’ arrival from Bayern Munich was met with much excitement back in 2014, and he has certainly lived up to the billing. As per MD, he recalled his move to Real Madrid from the German champions.

“When I arrived here in 2014, the first image of the club I saw was my presentation in the stadium, which is already very different from other clubs.

“I will always remember my presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu. There were a lot of people, and I thought, ‘Is there a game today or not?’ But no, it was just my presentation, with 10,000 people or something. It was amazing.

“I’ll tell you something: I’ve seen a lot in the world of football and I’ve played before at a very big club, like Bayern Munich, but it is unique at Real Madrid.”

Kroos’ contract at Real Madrid expires this summer, and there has been continued speculation over his future. However, he is expected to sign a new deal at the club in the coming weeks.