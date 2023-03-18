Sevilla reject Alex Telles transfer option from Manchester United

Sevilla have no intention of activating a purchase clause on Manchester United loanee Alex Telles.

The Brazilian international has endured an injury disrupted stint at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after picking up a knee injury ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 30-year-old has made just nine La Liga starts in 2022/23, with Jorge Sampaoli using him as a rotating option, as the Andalucians look to ease away from a relegation battle.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Sevilla have no plans to make his deal a permanent switch, ahead of facing United in the Europa League quarter finals next month.

Telles is open minded over the next step in his career, previously stating he is happy in Spain, but the club are unconvinced by him.

United boss Erik ten Hag is likely to put the former Porto full back on the transfer list ahead of the 2023/24 season, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia ahead of him, in the left back pecking order.