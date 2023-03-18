Ronald Araujo’s “devastating” statistics against Vinicius Jr as pair prepare to do battle again in El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid are preparing to do battle once again this weekend, as the next instalment of El Clasico gets ever nearer.

Xavi Hernandez’s side head into the match at the Camp Nou with a nine point lead in the La Liga title race, and they will harbour hopes of making it 12 on Sunday.

One of the most intriguing battles of the contest will be Ronald Araujo against Vinicius Jr. The pair are expected to face off once again in El Clasico, having the former in line to start on his return from suspension.

Although Araujo has typically played in central defence for most of the season, he has been utilised as right back against Real Madrid in order to nullify the threat on Vinicius. Speaking to MD, the Uruguayan international is looking forward to facing his Brazilian counterpart again.

“I hope to play as a right back, but we still don’t know what the coach is going to decide. I will try to bring the best of me to the team.”

Barcelona have been very successful when using Araujo at right back against Vinicius. In the three matches that he has been used there, the Blaugrana have won all three: 4-0 in La Liga last season, 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup and 1-0 in the Copa del Rey this season, as per MD.

Real Madrid have only one once in the last four El Clasico fixtures, which was earlier this season (3-1 in La Liga). Araujo missed that match due to injury, and he will hope to help Barcelona continue their good form against their bitter rivals on Sunday.