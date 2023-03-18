Roberto Firmino to reject European exit after Liverpool departure

Atletico Madrid’s chances of sealing a summer move for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino have received a key boost.

Los Rojiblancos have been linked with a possible free transfer swoop for the veteran striker, if Joao Felix leaves ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Diego Simeone is ready to let Felix join Chelsea on a permanent deal, at the end of the current campaign, with the Blues impressed by his performances at Stamford Bridge.

If Felix leaves Madrid, Simeone will be on the hunt for a replacement, with Firmino offering an experienced option.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted defeat in his attempt to retain Firmino at Anfield, as he looks for a greater first team role.

As per reports from Football Insider, Firmino will reject offers from clubs in the MLS, and Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, to stay in Europe.

Firmino wants to continue playing Champions League football next season, and Atletico will be in a position to offer him that, if they can hold on to a top four place in La Liga.