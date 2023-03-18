Real Madrid open contract negotiations with starlet after series of impressive performances in 2023

2023 has been a challenging year for Real Madrid so far. Despite their convincing Champions League victory over Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been inconsistent, and face the possibility of winning no domestic titles.

However, there have been other positives. Several players that were on the fringes of Ancelotti’s squad have stepped up in recent months, with notable examples being Nacho Fernandez and Dani Ceballos.

Eduardo Camavinga is another that has been fantastic so far this year. The 20-year-old has now firmly established himself as an important player for Real Madrid, and has started the majority of their matches of late.

On Wednesday, he dropped a fantastic performance in the second leg against Liverpool, and he is in line to start in El Clasico on Sunday.

53 passes completed (87% accuracy)

4/6 ground duels won (67%)

100% successful dribbles

100% accurate long balls

100% successful tackles

5 recoveries Eduardo Camavinga had an excellent match against #LFC this evening. pic.twitter.com/xICh7WHKy0 — Football España (@footballespana_) March 15, 2023

According to Relevo, Camavinga will be rewarded for his excellent performances, as Real Madrid have opened preliminary discussions over a new contract. Camavinga’s current contract expires in 2027.

Real Madrid officials will hope that Camavinga can continue to go from strength to strength over the next few years, with the hope that he can become one of the best midfielders in world football.