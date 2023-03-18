Real Madrid “line up shock move for Chelsea forward” as Karim Benzema renewal edges closer

Real Madrid appear to be considering adding another striker to Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad ahead of next season. Karim Benzema, who is close to signing a one-year extension, is expected to remain as first choice, but fitness struggles have curtailed him this season.

Real Madrid officials are fearful of the situation carrying over into next season. Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted to the first team on a permanent basis over the summer, but being just 18, it’s unlikely that he will be heavily relied upon as a replacement.

As such, Real Madrid have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, as per The Sun (via Sport). The Belgian international, who is on loan at Inter Milan this season, could act as a backup to Benzema.

Lukaku is likely to leave Chelsea, having fallen out of favour over the last couple of seasons. The Premier League side have to sell players this summer, having been told by the league’s Chief Executive, Richard Masters, that they risk failing FFP is they do not do so.

Real Madrid could look to take advantage of the situation to sign Lukaku on a cut-price deal. However, considering Florentino Perez’s policy of targeting younger signings, a move is probably unlikely.