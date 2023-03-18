Real Madrid tracking Harry Kane as Karim Benzema replacement

Tottenham star Harry Kane could be on Real Madrid’s transfer radar this summer.

Los Blancos are planning a squad overhaul ahead of next season with the potential for veteran stars moving on when their contracts expire.

Midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are both out of contract in June and the pair are ready to wait until the end of the campaign to make a decision on their respective futures.

Karim Benzema’s contract is also expiring in the coming months, with the club willing to offer him a 12-month extension, but his ongoing injury issues could complicate the situation.

Carlo Ancelotti will be planning for the long term, regardless of who stays this summer, and as per reports from Daily Mail, Kane is an option for the Spanish giants.

Kane is rumoured to be increasingly unsettled in North London, as Spurs end another season without a trophy, and he will enter the final year of his contract in 2023/24.