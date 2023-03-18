Real Madrid expect Karim Benzema to be available for El Clasico despite training absence

Real Madrid are looking to stay in the La Liga title race on Sunday when they travel to Catalonia to face Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are nine points adrift in the title race, but a victory keeps them in with a shout of retaining their league crown.

As usual, Karim Benzema is expected to play a huge role for Real Madrid, as he looks to build on scoring the winner against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, which was his first goal in five matches.

The Frenchman took a blow to his right shin during the match midweek, and had to be substituted as precaution. However, Benzema himself confirmed that he would be fine when speaking post-match.

However, it was revealed that Benzema missed full training on Friday, instead focusing on individual gym work. Despite this, Real Madrid expect him to be available for the full 90 minutes against Barcelona, as per Sport.

Benzema has eight goals in El Clasico matches for Real Madrid, and he will hope to add to that total on Sunday, as Los Blancos look to keep their slim La Liga hopes alive.