Real Madrid closing in on second summer “signing” as preparations begin for next season

It could be a summer of change at Real Madrid, with several incomings and outgoings projected as Florentino Perez looks to improve the first team squad ahead of next season.

Real Madrid are said to be close to signing their first player of the summer already, following reports that Fran Garcia will join from Rayo Vallecano, three years after he left the club. The 23-year-old will compete with Ferland Mendy to be first choice left back.

Another player that looks set to join Garcia in Real Madrid’s first team next season is Brahim Diaz, who has been on loan at AC Milan for the last three seasons. The forward is expected to be included upon his return this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that final details are being prepared on a new contract for Brahim, which will see him extend his stay at Real Madrid, who have been pleased at his development whilst on loan at the Italian giants.

Brahim could be set to replace Marco Asensio in the Real Madrid squad for next season, with the latter reportedly moving closer to a departure as his own contract enters its final few months.