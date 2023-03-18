(WATCH) Rayo Vallecano suffer penalty disaster in Girona draw

Rayo Vallecano’s struggles continued in La Liga action this weekend as they drew 2-2 at home to Girona.

Andoni Iraola’s side have seen their European challenge falter in recent weeks, with no win in their last seven league outings, as they slip down to 8th in the table.

Isi Palazon’s superb opener got the ball rolling in Vallecas before Viktor Tsygankov headed Girona level.

ISI PALAZÓN I DE VALLECAS ⚡¡Qué barbaridad @Isinhho! ¿Que por qué canta Vallecas "¡ISI, SELECCIÓN!"? ¡Por cosas como esta! 🔥@RayoVallecano #LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/hrsew8EyTp — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) March 18, 2023

Oscar Trejo’s solo strike put them back in front, followed by moment of penalty madness at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas.

Trejo saw a penalty saved before the break, only for the referee to order a retake due to encroachment, as the veteran Argentinian outsmarted himself.

El penalti de la temporada en Vallecas. 👋 Trejo & Isi Palazón#RayoGirona pic.twitter.com/h7BSTAckzQ — Jorge Gómez (@JorgeGmezprofe) March 18, 2023

His attempt to roll in the onrushing Palazon in a bold spot kick strategy backfired as the latter blazed over the bar.

Rayo’s frustration was deepened by another leveller from Tsygankov after the restart and they needed a late stop from Stole Dimitrievski to prevent a defeat.

Up next for Iraola’s side is a trip to Valencia after the international break with Girona hosing neighbours Espanyol.

