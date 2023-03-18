Opinion: If financially viable, Barcelona should go all-in to sign Federico Chiesa this summer

It promises to be a busy transfer window for Barcelona this summer. The La Liga leaders need to drastically reduce their wage bill ahead of next season in order to comply with league regulations, meaning that significant departures are likely.

However, Barcelona also want to sign new players for Xavi Hernandez’s first team, and Joan Laporta recent stated that they want to sign a forward, having failed to replace Memphis Depay, who joined Atletico Madrid in January.

Vitor Roque is a likely candidate to arrive, with talks progressing over a deal with Athletico Paranaense for the 18-year-old. However, it would still leave Barcelona short on the left wing, with Ansu Fati being their only natural choice in the position.

Fati’s future is up for debate too, as he continues to struggle for form this season. He could be sold to generate funds, which would likely allow Barcelona to pursue another deal, if they feel it is necessary.

One option for Barcelona could be Federico Chiesa, with MD reporting that the Italian international has drawn the interest of the Blaugrana. Juventus’ point deduction gives them an unlikely chance of achieving European football for next season, which could cause a mass exodus.

Chiesa’s agent is Fali Ramadani, who has gained prominence at Barcelona in recent years, having had to deal with the club for the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Marcos Alonso.

Xavi is reportedly a huge fan of Chiesa, and it’s easy to see why. Before considering his ability, the 25-year-old is incredibly versatile, and can play all across the front three with ease, but his best position is probably on the left.

Technically, Chiesa is a fantastic player, and his dribbling ability is excellent. He’s got a good scoring touch, and he should be able to effectively link up with the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski, if he were to make the move.

Much will depend on the financials of the deal, especially considering there is talk a potential return for Lionel Messi. Chiesa would likely want to leave if Juventus don’t get European football, but they’d still be in a solid position to ask for a good fee.

It’s unlikely that Chiesa would be able to join unless someone like Fati were to leave, and definitely not if Messi were to join. Although there’s little doubt that the Argentine has more ability, there’s arguments to be made that Chiesa would make more sense.

Roque looks a nailed-on signing for Barcelona this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he will be joined by another attacking addition.