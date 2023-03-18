Mohamed Salah “wants La Liga move” as Liverpool future is thrown into doubt

During Liverpool’s recent 7-0 victory over rivals Manchester United, Mohamed Salah became the club’s all-time top scorer in Premier League history.

The Egyptian has been a sensational player for Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2017. However, his time at the club could be coming to an end, with Foot Mercato reporting that Salah is considering leaving.

Having already lost Sadio Mane, who left to join Bayern Munich last summer, and with news that Roberto Firmino will be departing upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, Liverpool could now lose the final part of their iconic front three from a few years ago.

It is also reported that should Salah go, his preference would be to go to La Liga, with a move likely to be between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid is a more likely move, as Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford Salah, and they currently do not require a right winger.

Image via Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto