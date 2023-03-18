Marc-Andre Ter Stegen looking to emulate legendary Barcelona keepers during El Clasico

Barcelona’s defence has been imperious in La Liga this season. After 25 games, Xavi Hernandez’s side have conceded just eight goals, with just one of those being at the Camp Nou (vs Espanyol).

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been a large part of Barcelona’s success domestically this season. The German international has been in excellent form, and has showed his worth across the campaign – perhaps no more so than in the victory over Athletic Club last weekend.

The shoutout at San Mames was Ter Stegen’s 19th of the season in La Liga, and he will be aiming to make it 20 on Sunday when Real Madrid arrive in Catalonia for El Clasico.

Should he do so, he will emulate two legendary goalkeepers of the club in having reached 20 clean sheets in a La Liga season, as per MD. Andoni Zubizarreta achieved the feat in the 1988/89 season, while Victor Valdes did it twice, in 2004/05 and 2009/10.

Claudio Bravo has the most clean sheets in a single season for Barcelona, having got 23 in the 2014/15 treble-winning campaign. Ter Stegen will have that record in his sights, but his primary focus will be on shutting out Real Madrid on Sunday.