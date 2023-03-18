Lionel Messi “wants Barcelona return” – club officials looking to make it a reality

Ever since Lionel Messi departed Barcelona in the summer 2021, the club’s supporters have been dreaming that their greatest ever player would return.

Their dreams could very well be a reality this summer, with Foot Mercato reporting that the Argentine wants to return upon the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations over a new deal with the French champions have stalled in recent weeks, and an exit is looking increasingly likely.

Barcelona officials are reportedly delighted by this news, and work has begun finding ways to be able to afford Messi, who would likely command a large wage. Due to the club’s precarious financial situation, it could be a challenge to register the 35-year-old.

Messi and his family still consider Barcelona to be their “home”, and it’s likely that this is a contributing factor in his decision to return.

Messi would be a brilliant signing for a resurgent Barcelona side, but it is crucial that they don’t negatively affect their financial further in their attempts to sign him this summer. However, if it is possible that they can fit him into their La Liga salary cap, it’d be a stroke of genius.