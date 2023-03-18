Karim Benzema wins El Clasico fitness race

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has been included in their El Clasico squad to travel Barcelona tomorrow.

Los Blancos head to Catalonia for a potential La Liga title decider, with the hosts boasting a nine point lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, at the top of the table.

Ancelotti maintained his confidence over Benzema being fit in time to start against La Blaugrana and he will lead the defending champions at the Camp Nou.

The veteran striker was only able to take part in limited training this week as Ancelotti looked to manage his recovery period from their 1-0 Champions League last 16 second leg win over Liverpool.

Ancelotti is still without experienced defender David Alaba through injury, with teenage striker Alvaro Rodriguez not included, and the Italian coach could stick with an unchanged starting XI.

The trip to Barcelona is Real Madrid’s final game before the international break, ahead of returning to action on April 2.