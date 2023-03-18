Frenkie De Jong believes that Barcelona are “making progress” ahead of El Clasico

On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid go head-to-head at the Camp Nou in the latest instalment of El Clasico. Both sides will be desperate to get one over their bitter rivals, as the season reaches a crucial point.

Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona side sit nine points clear at the top of La Liga, and could extend that lead to 12 with a victory. On the other hand, the deficit could be six if Real Madrid leave Catalonia with all three points.

El Clasico is a staple in world football, and there are few occasions better than it throughout the season. Speaking to La Liga World, Frenkie De Jong underlined how vital the fixture is to Barcelona.

“I think El Clasico is the biggest game in world football. It’s the most important game for the Barcelona fans, and for the players too. It can often play a big part in deciding who wins the title in La Liga.”

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, just after Barcelona was La Liga for the latest time. The Dutch international is determined to finally land his first league title playing for the Blaugrana.

“I’m desperate to win La Liga, and so are the rest of my teammates. We’ve got a good lead over Real Madrid, but there’s still a long way to go. We’ve had a good season in La Liga, and we’re making good progress towards reaching our goals.”

Barcelona could put one hand on the La Liga trophy with victory over their bitter rivals on Sunday, and that will no doubt be a big motivator in their camp.

This weekend, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid meet at the Spotify Camp Nou in El Clasico (Sunday, March 19th, 8pm GMT kick-off). The game, which will see Real Madrid seek to close the gap on high flying FC Barcelona, is available to watch on new UK service Viaplay and fans will have access to both Spanish and English commentary options on the Viaplay app.