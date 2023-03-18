Exciting prospect “wants to join Barcelona” as European clubs register their interest

Barcelona’s global reach cannot be understated. Both them and Real Madrid are regarded as two of the best clubs in the world, and each have many, many fans in so many different countries.

It’s this that gives both clubs an advantage when it comes to signing players. Often, a player in question will choose to sign for either club because they grew up as a fan of either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

It’s this aspect that appears to have given Barcelona the edge in their pursuit of Vitor Roque ahead of the summer transfer window, and it could be the same for another player.

Relevo report that Lazar Samardzic, who is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, dreams of joining Barcelona, having grown up being a supporters of the Blaugrana.

Samardzic, who plays for Udinese, has been in good form this season, scoring four goals and adding two assists in 25 Serie A appearances so far.

Image via AFP/Ettore Griffoni