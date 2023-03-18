Carlo Ancelotti sets out game plan for El Clasico as Real Madrid look to close gap to Barcelona

Real Madrid are hoping to stay in the La Liga title race on Sunday evening when they travel to Catalonia to face Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently nine points adrift, and defeat could spell the end of their title defence.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of El Clasico, Ancelotti admitted that he has not thought about Real Madrid being out of the title race, as his full attention has been on making sure Real Madrid close the gap to Barcelona.

“We are thinking about winning. If we don’t, we will think about the league later.”

Real Madrid have lost three of their last four meetings against Barcelona, and failed to register a single shot on target in their last game, which was the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

In that match, Ancelotti’s side dominated the play, but were unable to break down a resilient Barca side. The Italian is hoping for more of the same, performance-wise, from his players on Sunday.

“Tomorrow, we will play offensively without risks.”

The pressure is very much on Real Madrid for this weekend’s latest instalment of El Clasico, with Barcelona firmly in the driving seat to win their first La Liga title since 2019.