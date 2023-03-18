Barcelona “believe they will be La Liga champions” if they defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico

Sunday’s fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be the fourth meeting of the season between the bitter rivals.

Los Blancos won the first meeting of the season (3-1 in La Liga), but Barcelona have responded since to win the last two El Clasico matches (3-1 in Spanish Super Cup and 1-0 in Copa del Rey). Xavi Hernandez’s side will hope to make it three in a row at the Camp Nou this weekend.

Should they do so, Barcelona’s squad will firmly believe that they will be La Liga champions this season, as per Sport. A victory would put them 12 points clear of Real Madrid, with just 12 matches left to play this season.

Barcelona are desperate to reclaim La Liga, having failed to win the league since 2019. However, even with a victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, it would be dangerous to count out Carlo Ancelotti’s side until it is mathematically confirmed.

Xavi will be keen to avoid any sort of overconfident or complacency from his Barcelona side for the remaining games of the season, as he targets a domestic treble in his first full campaign in charge of the first team.

Image via Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto