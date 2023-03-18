Atletico Madrid Valencia

Atletico Madrid close in on Champions League spot with routine Valencia win

Atletico Madrid have taken another step towards sealing a Champions League place next season with a straightforward 3-0 win over Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos move six points ahead of fourth place Real Sociedad overnight, with a nine point cushion inside the top four.

Diego Simeone’s hosts were in control from the start in the Spanish capital, as Memphis Depay was superbly denied early on, before talisman Antoine Griezmann fired them in front.

Valencia had a goal ruled out by VAR before the break, but the home side simply picked up where they left off after the restart, as Yannick Carrasco burst into the box and confidently slotted home.

Atletico cruised home to victory in the closing stages, as substitute pair Alvaro Morata and Thomas Lemar combined for a third goal.

Up next for Atletico Madrid after the international break is a trip to top four rivals Real Betis with relegation battling Valencia at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alvaro Morata Antoine Griezmann Diego Simeone Memphis Depay Thomas Lemar Yannick Carrasco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News