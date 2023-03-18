Atletico Madrid close in on Champions League spot with routine Valencia win

Atletico Madrid have taken another step towards sealing a Champions League place next season with a straightforward 3-0 win over Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos move six points ahead of fourth place Real Sociedad overnight, with a nine point cushion inside the top four.

Diego Simeone’s hosts were in control from the start in the Spanish capital, as Memphis Depay was superbly denied early on, before talisman Antoine Griezmann fired them in front.

Man on form! 🔥 Atleti are ahead at the break thanks to a nice finish from Antoine Griezmann 🤙🇫🇷#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Ys3TPhT4bl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 18, 2023

Valencia had a goal ruled out by VAR before the break, but the home side simply picked up where they left off after the restart, as Yannick Carrasco burst into the box and confidently slotted home.

One-two between De Paul and Carrasco to double Atleti's lead 🔴⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/YT0REgHDC4 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 18, 2023

Atletico cruised home to victory in the closing stages, as substitute pair Alvaro Morata and Thomas Lemar combined for a third goal.

Up next for Atletico Madrid after the international break is a trip to top four rivals Real Betis with relegation battling Valencia at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Images via Getty Images