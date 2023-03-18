Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo return for El Clasico showdown

Barcelona have been boosted by two key returns ahead of their El Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana host their old foes at the Camp Nou, in a high stakes La Liga clash tomorrow night, with Xavi’s side currently leading the title race by nine points.

Victory for the home side will put them on the brink of a first league title since 2019 and Xavi is expected to bring Ronald Araujo straight back into the starting XI.

The Uruguayan international missed last weekend’s win over Athletic Club through suspension and he is set renew rivalries with Vinicius Junior.

Spanish forward Ansu Fati is also recalled by Xavi, following an injury setback, but he is likely to be utilised as an impact substitute.

Marcos Alonso is also in line to start, as Xavi looks to replicate the same back line which battled out a 1-0 Copa del Rey semi final first leg win over Real Madrid, at the start of March.