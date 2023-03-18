15-year-old training with Xavi Hernandez’s squad as Barcelona prepare for El Clasico

Barcelona could go 12 points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race with victory over their El Clasico rivals at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

Xavi Hernandez’s squad trained ahead of the showdown match on Saturday, with two notable absentees. Ousmane Dembele was ruled out earlier this week as Barcelona continue to manage his recovery from a muscle injury suffered against Girona in January.

Pedri was the other player missing, after news broke on Friday that the 20-year-old would miss El Clasico, having failed to recover from his own muscle injury, which he suffered against Manchester United last month.

One surprising inclusion in Saturday’s session was young goalkeeper Eder Aller, as per Sport. The 15-year-old, who is a member of the club’s Juvenil B side, trained alongside first choice keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is looking to secure a 20th clean sheet of the season in La Liga against Real Madrid.

Xavi regularly looks to include youngsters in Barcelona first team training, and it was Aller’s turn today. Club officials have high hopes for him, and he could be number one in the future in Catalonia.

Image via Valenti Enrich